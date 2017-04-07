Writing Proficiency Screening Test (WPST) | California

FREE School Bullies articles California state university essay prompt

9. what is the hardest part of being a teenager now? What is the best part? What advice would you give a younger sibling or friend (assuming they would listen to you)?

CI's Student Writing web site has how-to videos , writing samples for different subjects, and many other resources to help with your writing.

I am well aware of how busy students are now with AP tests, finals and other end-of-year activities. In the middle of this hustle-bustle, however, I have heard from any number of juniors (and parents) wanting to know what students should be doing during the summer re: college admissions and application essays. Here is what I have to offer:

For online payment, log in to MYCSUSTAN, and click on 'Make a Payment' at the Student Center page. Choose the WPST item, put in cart and pay with your credit card with an extra convenience fee.

California has one of the best state university systems in the country, and three of the schools below made my list of top public universities. The nine universities that offer undergraduate degrees are listed here from the lowest to highest acceptance rate. Keep in mind that the acceptance rate isn t necessarily an accurate representation of selectivity. UCSD, for example, has a higher acceptance rate than UCSB, but it actually requires significantly higher grades and standardized test scores to get in. Follow the profile link to get data related to admission standards, costs, and financial aid.

While The Common App essay prompts are the same, the UC questions are TOTALLY different. The directions are to answer four of the eight questions and limit your responses to 855 words each. Here they are:

Below we offer two examples of thoughtful reflective essays that effectively and substantively capture the author's growth over time at California State University Channel Islands (CI). We suggest that you write your own essay before reading either of these models-then, having completed your first draft, read these over to consider areas in your own background that you have not yet addressed and which may be relevant to your growth as a reader, writer, or thinker.

Students who do this usually end up submitting much more complete, creative, powerful and better written applications because they have the time and energy to do the best job they can. That really pays off in their potential for admission.

PROMPT #9: Describe a problem you've solved or a problem you'd like to solve. It can be an intellectual challenge, a research query, an ethical dilemma-anything that is of personal importance, no matter the scale. Explain its significance to you and what steps you took or could be taken to identify a solution

7. Describe a time when you made a meaningful contribution to others in which the greater good was your focus. Discuss the challenges and rewards of making your contribution.

