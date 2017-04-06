FREE School Bullies articles Essays on soldiers of jah

Easy Essays – by Peter Maurin

Date: 2017-04-06

There is a delicacy of taste observable in some men, which very much resembles this delicacy of passion , and produces the same sensibility to beauty and deformity of every kind, as that does to prosperity and adversity, obligations and injuries. When you present a poem or a picture to a man possessed of this talent, the delicacy of his feeling makes him be sensibly touched with every part of it nor are the masterly strokes perceived with more exquisite relish and satisfaction, than the negligences or absurdities with disgust and uneasiness. A polite and judicious conversation affords him the highest enter-

I certainly did not realize at first that I had my answer in Peter Maurin. I was thirty-five years old and I had met plenty of radicals in my time and plenty of crackpots, too: people who had blueprints to change the social order were a dime a dozen around Union Square.

Cardinal Newman says:

8775 If the intellect

is a good thing,

then its cultivation

is an excellent thing.

It must be cultivated

not only as a good thing,

but as a useful thing.

It must not be useful

in any low,

mechanical,

material sense.

It must be useful

in the spreading

of goodness.

It must be used

by the owner

for the good

of himself

and for the good

of the world. 8776

Modern society believes

in separation

of Church and State.

But the Jews

did not believe in it,

the Greeks

did not believe in it,

the Medievalists

did not believe in it,

the Puritans

did not believe in it.

Modern society

has separated

the Church from the State,

but it has not separated

the State from business.

Modern society

does not believe

in a Church 8767 s State

it believes

in a business man 8767 s State.

8775 And it is the first time

in the history of the world

that the State is controlled

by business men, 8776

says James Truslow Adams.

Accordingly we find no vice so irreclaimable as avarice: And though there scarcely has been a moralist or philosopher, from the beginning of the world to this day, who has not levelled a stroke at it, we hardly find a single instance of any person’s being cured of it. For this reason, I am more apt to approve of those, who attack it with wit and humour, than of those who treat it in a serious manner. There being so little hopes of doing good to the people infected with this vice, I

A politician is an artist in the art

of following the wind

of public opinion.

He who follows the wind

of public opinion

does not follow

his own judgment.

And he who does not follow

his own judgment

cannot lead people

out of the beaten path.

He is like the

the tail end of the dog

trying to lead the head.

When people stand back

of politicians

and politicians

stand back of the people,

people and politicians

go around in a circle

and get nowhere.

My point is ultimately theological. It touches on the question of the “lesser evil.” Catholic, if not all thoughtful Christians, understand that one may not justify an evil means by a good end. More profoundly, one may not intend an evil. And some things are intrinsically evil (see above) there can be no argument for them. Yet in “real life,” as people fondly call it, we are sometimes presented with a circumstance in which, if we do not do the grisly thing, a grislier must follow.

Birth control

is not self-control.

What is not self-control

is self-indulgence.

What is self-indulgence

is prostitution of functions.

Prostitution in marriage

is prostitution of marriage.

Prostitution of marriage

is prostitution plus hypocrisy.

Opinion is of two kinds, to wit, opinion of interest , and opinion of right. By opinion of interest, I chiefly understand the sense of the general advantage which is reaped from government together with the persuasion, that the particular government, which is established, is equally advantageous with any other that could easily be settled. When this opinion prevails among the generality of a state, or among those who have the force in their hands, it gives great security to any government.

But the case is not the same with the qualities of beautiful and deformed , desirable and odious , as with truth and falsehood. In the former case, the mind is not content with merely surveying its objects, as they stand in themselves: It also feels a sentiment of delight or uneasiness, approbation or blame, consequent to that survey and this sentiment determines it to affix the epithet beautiful or deformed , desirable or odious. Now, it is evident, that this sentiment must depend upon the particular fabric or structure of the mind, which enables such particular forms to operate in such a particular manner, and produces a sympathy or conformity between the mind and its

