Date: 2017-04-06 13:57

Columbia Cleaners is going to provide the following services for customers with free home pick-up and delivery in the Hillsboro area:

In essence, we want to build a team, a dedicated workforce that will work together to help the organization achieve its set targets. We will not only hire attendants that will help supervise our Laundromat and attend to customers need when they patronize our services, but we will also hire employees that will manage our coffee café, cigar lounge, snacks bar, and our children’s play grounds et al. Las Vegas City Laundromat will employ customer centric and skilled people to occupy the following position

Many entrepreneurs, who open a laundrette, have little or no prior formal training in the laundry business. Most simply run the numbers and decide that starting a laundry equals a good business opportunity. However, as is the case with any business venture, it is recommended that entrepreneurs conduct thorough research into the industry by talking to laundry owners and reading trade literature.

The proposed legal form of business is a limited liability company, wholly owned by its founder . Copperbeech. This is a small business and need not publicly disclose its finances. The registration procedures are quite simple and the business can start operations as soon as possible. The owner/founder will be the director and will initially handle the bookkeeping responsibilities.

We know that we are well positioned and we will definitely attract clients that will not only patronize our Laundromat but clients that will patronize our coffee care and snacks bar, and cigar lounge et al meaning that we will generate additional income from these sources. Below is the sales projection for Las Vegas City Laundromat, it is based on the location of our Laundromat and the type of services and products that we will be offering

It is important to state that despite the fact that the trends mentioned above are favorable to Laundromat owners, this does not in any way suggest that the business is booming. The Laundromat industry is what experts describe as a 8775 mature market. 8776 Except for areas where that are highly populated it is easier to find one or more laundry businesses/ Laundromats in same area in most cities in the .

