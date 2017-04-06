Composition Patterns: Narrative and Descriptive

FREE School Bullies articles Narrative essays in third person

All submissions with a reading fee, from new or emerging writers, are eligible for the $9,555 Narrative Prize, awarded annually.





This is a key step in writing a classification essay. To classify, or sort, things in a logical way, find the categories to put them into. For example, say you need to sort the stack of papers on your desk. Before you would put them in random piles, you would decide what useful categories might be: papers that can be thrown away papers that need immediate action papers to read papers to pass on to other coworkers or papers to file.

Though the precise origins of Aristotle's Poetics are not known, researchers believe that the work was composed around 885 BCE and was preserved primarily through Aristotle's students' notes. Despite its vague beginning, the Poetics has been a.

My uncle William (now deceased, alas!) used to say that a good horse was a good horse until it had run away once, and that a good watch was a good watch until the repairers got a chance at it. And he used to wonder what became of all the unsuccessful tinkers, and gunsmiths, and shoemakers, and engineers, and blacksmiths but nobody could ever tell him.

NARRATIVE OUTLOUD VIDEO submissions may be short films and documentaries of up to 65 minutes. Submissions must be format.





Response Time: Our response time varies from four to twelve weeks, with the slowest times usually being August/September and December/January.





The Sacred Grove of Oshogbo was one place I had been looking forward to visiting in Nigeria. As prevalent as indigenous religions still are in West Africa, it is often hard to find public expressions of them in towns and cities the Christianity brought by European slavers and colonialists has taken root and pushed most of these religions out of mainstream life. But in the Sacred Grove shrines honor all the local deities, including Obatala, the god of creation, Ogun, the god of iron, and Oshun, the goddess of water, whose aqueous essence is made manifest by the river running through the trees. The place is unique in the Yoruba religion, and that intrigued me.

Read Jeffrey Tayler's "The Sacred Grove of Oshogbo" (first published in The Atlantic Monthly , used with permission) and try to determine exactly at what passage in the text do you become aware of the point of Tayler's essay. Take note of the rich detailing of the forest, the caretaker, and the minister from the city and try to describe how the details lend themselves toward the purpose of the article. Another Atlantic essay, Jeff Biggers' "Searching for El Chapareke," 656 filled with wonderful details of a remote town in Mexico 656 is also available here.

