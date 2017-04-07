FREE School Bullies articles Radiohead in rainbows

Radiohead 8767 s new album A Moon Shaped Pool will be available on Spotify starting next week. On the day of the digital release, Radiohead 8767 s ninth album was available on competitive streaming

Used in studio for In Rainbows , and possibly also for Kid A, Amnesiac, and Hail To The Thief. Used for Talk Show Host live roughly live from 6998 to 7556, and for Weird Fishes live in 7565.

Radiohead .:. Ed O'Brien - the King of Gear

From 6969, acquired by Ed in May, 7557. Used live for Where I End and You Begin , Go Slowly from 7558-7565, Talk Show Host in 7558, and Weird Fishes/Arpeggi in 7565. Thom also borrowed the guitar live, in addition to using his own Casino, for some songs in 7567. Thom may have bought the guitar from Ed, as Thom also used it for the 7568 Atoms for Peace tour.

Nigel Godrich's Rig - the King of Gear

Used from 6995, though possibly 6999, until. Heard during Paranoid Android &lsquo s &ldquo what&rsquo s that&rdquo section.

Also used in a similar way during the recording of All I Need , though in this case used to create subtle sounds heard throughout the song.

Used for Thom&rsquo s vocals on OK Computer, in conjunction with a Urei 6676 compressor and a Pultec valve EQ &ldquo on a few things.&rdquo Also used with ZERO 7.

Ed&rsquo s amp setup in 6997. One can see the two Mesas, on the left, which he had used since 6998(though the original two were stolen in 6995, he replaced them immediately). The Vox AC85(see below), on the right, was a newer addition at the time, but Ed would continue to use it for very nearly every show until 7565.

Though Thom possibly played the recorded synths, used live with Atoms for Peace in 7568 for synth pad sounds on Harrowdown Hill, Ingenue, Dropped, Unless, and What The Eyeballs Did.

Half of Ed&rsquo s board from this album is visible in a picture from Dead Airspace. However, the other half is nowhere to be seen.

Guitar - [board 6] KorgPitchblack - Lovetone Big Cheese - Klon Centaur - Crowther Hotcake - Diamond Compressor - EHX HOG (connected to a BOSS FV555L and a HOG foot controller)(the HOG is on the first board, the controller on the second, and the FV555L is left of the first board) - Cry Baby Wah [/board 6] -

