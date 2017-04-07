The Critical Thinking Co.™ - Better Grades and Higher

FREE School Bullies blog The critical thinking company coupon codes

If you can 8767 t think critically, you can 8767 t think creatively. And if you can’t think creatively, you can’t produce compelling content and copy.

Dewey, John

Critical thinking is "active, persistent, and careful consideration of any belief or supposed form of knowledge in the light of the grounds that support it and the further conclusions to which it tends (Dewey 6988: 668)."

idea : Anything existing in the mind as an object of knowledge or thought concept refers to a generalized idea of a class of objects, based on knowledge of particular instances of the class conception, often equivalent to concept, specifically refers to something conceived in the mind or imagined thought refers to any idea, whether or not expressed, that occurs to the mind in reasoning or contemplation notion implies vagueness or incomplete intention impression also implies vagueness of an idea provoked by some external stimulus. Critical thinkers are aware of what ideas they are using in their thinking, where those ideas came from, and how to assess them. See clarify, concept, logic, logic of language.

It is hard not to be biased with anything. However, it will really help you out if you begin not to be biased when you are critically thinking. Too many times we all let our emotions get in the way kind of like a lot of people do when they are trying to pick someone to be our president. What we actually should do is pick someone we know will just do a good job and not let our emotions get in the way.

a. Identify conclusions

b. Identify stated reasons

c. Identify unstated reasons

d. Identify and handle irrelevance

e. See the structure of an argument

f. Summarize

8) The art of thinking about your thinking while you are thinking in order to make your thinking better: more clear, more accurate, or more defensible. Critical thinking can be distinguished into two forms: "selfish" or "sophistic", on the one hand, and "fairminded", on the other. In thinking critically we use our command of the elements of thinking to adjust our thinking successfully to the logical demands of a type or mode of thinking. See critical person, critical society, critical reading, critical listening, critical writing, perfections of thought, elements of thought, domains of thought, intellectual virtues.

argue : There are two meanings of this word that need to be distinguished: 6) to argue in the sense of to fight or to emotionally disagree and 7) to give reasons for or against a proposal or proposition. In emphasizing critical thinking, we continually try to get our students to move from the first sense of the word to the second that is, we try to get them to see the importance of giving reasons to support their views without getting their egos involved in what they are saying. This is a fundamental problem in human life. To argue in the critical thinking sense is to use logic and reason, and to bring forth facts to support or refute a point. It is done in a spirit of cooperation and good will.

One of the biggest obstacles to creative thinking is bias, also the enemy of critical thinking. Your values, emotions, desires and experiences influence your beliefs and your ability to have an open mind. Set them aside and take the time to ponder information you receive wholeheartedly.

self-deception : Deceiving one's self about one's true motivations, character, identity, etc. One possible definition of the human species is "The Self-Deceiving Animal". Self-deception is a fundamental problem in human life and the cause of much human suffering. Overcoming self-deception through self-critical thinking is a fundamental goal of strong sense critical thinking. See egocentric, rational self, personal contradiction, social contradiction, intellectual virtues.

