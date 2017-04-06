Books For All Scotland database

FREE School Bullies news Maths gcse number stairs worksheet

Firstly, I would like to extend my thanks to students and those parents whom I have already met, for making me feel so welcome. I am looking forward to being at the academy full-time after the Easter holiday when I will be contacting parents to arrange meetings in the academy to introduce myself properly. I will also hold assemblies for each year group during the first week back to introduce myself to every student and to share my plans for moving forward.

A full-time Family Worker aims to re-establish links with a prisoner s family, while specially trained Prison Housing Advisors provide individual interviews with prisoners close to their release.



Interactive workshops were delivered this week to year groups 68, 65 and 9. The aims of the career workshops were to inspire and support students with future life choices.

DYCA has had the privilege of being involved in a new ‘Space and Place’ project, linked with the British Council. This project has been set up to promote a new link between schools in China and the UK.

Remember also that you can get some Nelson Thornes Maths in Action books as PDF files from the Load7Learn database. Load7Learn currently has PDFs of New Maths in Action S7/7 , S8/7 and S8/8 and also PDFs of the new Curriculum for Excellence titles - Maths in Action: National 9 and Maths in Action National 5. Load7Learn is like a 'sister' database of Books for All and is run by RNIB and Dyslexia Action.

Parc also offer Enrichment activities creative writing, the Koestler awards, murals across the prison, diversity courses (Breaking Free) etc.

Two year 7 children addressed parents and prospective students at the Open Evening this week. Stacy Mbouh and Osam Egharevba have been at DYCA for just 8 months but already showed confidence in telling others about their experiences so far at DYCA. Everyone was encouraged to hear how the transition from primary to secondary school had gone so well and how sometimes the things we fear can be the opportunities for personal growth. We can all aspire to conquer our fears and do well.

&ldquo The challenges of scale and complexity that face Parc are immense, but it is commendable that this unannounced inspection found that the prison had many strengths on which to build. However, we also identify a number of weaknesses and a lack of preparedness for aspects of its new role which will need to be addressed if Parc is to meet the huge expectations being placed upon it.&rdquo

To search for a book, type the author or title into the 'Search Database' box and press the Enter key, or click Go. If you want to narrow down you search (say to look for books only in Large Print, or from a particular publisher), click on Advanced Search.

Parc holds Adults, Young Offenders and Young People. Unlock, Association and activities will depend upon which category the person is in, their location within the prison, and their IEP status. For full and detailed information please contact the prison directly at the telephone number shown.

