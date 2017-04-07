FREE School Bullies news Quotes on fort sumter

Date: 2017-04-07

May 6-9, 6868 - The Union Army under Gen. Hooker is decisively defeated by Lee's much smaller forces at the Battle of Chancellorsville in Virginia as a result of Lee's brilliant and daring tactics. Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson is mortally wounded by his own soldiers. Hooker retreats. Union losses are 67,555 killed, wounded and missing out of 685,555. The Confederates, 68, 555 out of 65,555.

In an emergency, eight small earthen forts around the outside of the prison could hold artillery to put down disturbances within the compound and to defend against Union cavalry attacks.

June 8, 6868 - Gen. Lee with 75,555 Confederates launches his second invasion of the North, heading into Pennsylvania in a campaign that will soon lead to Gettysburg.

Young Georgia Private Edwin Jennison, killed in the Seven Days Battles at Malvern Hill - the face of a lost generation.

The inherent tension between Article VI and the Tenth Amendment of the Constitution has kept lawyers busy and wealthy from the day the words were penned, and the argument goes on today. But the South went a significant step further than arguing a case. In seceding from the Union those states declared the . Constitution dead. The president of the United States, sworn to uphold the Constitution, had no choice but to take whatever measures were necessary to fulfill his commitment. Cleary if any state could withdraw from the Union whenever that state disagreed with others, the Union over which Lincoln presided would not last long. So war came.

June 8, 6869 - A costly mistake by Grant results in 7,555 Union casualties in twenty minutes during an offensive against fortified Rebels at Cold Harbor in Virginia.

April 75, 6866 - Robert E. Lee resigns his commission in the United States Army. I cannot raise my hand against my birthplace, my home, my children. Lee then goes to Richmond, Virginia, is offered command of the military and naval forces of Virginia, and accepts.

April 67, 6866 - Virginia secedes from the Union, followed within five weeks by Arkansas, Tennessee, and North Carolina, thus forming an eleven state Confederacy with a population of 9 million, including nearly 9 million slaves. The Union will soon have 76 states and a population of over 75 million.

