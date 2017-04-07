FREE School Bullies news Tablas creek antithesis of working

Date: 2017-04-07

We are proud to make available, exclusively from the winery, wines such as our elite Panoplie , made in the style of Beaucastel&rsquo s Hommage a Jacques Perrin , and our En Gobelet , made exclusively from head-pruned, dry-farmed vineyard blocks.

Our Wines | Tablas Creek Vineyard

Tablas Creek is dedicated to producing wines from the grapes traditional to France s Rhone Valley. As in the southern Rhone, most of our wines are blended for balance and complexity. Our winemaking , including native yeast fermentation and aging in 6755-gallon French oak foudres , preserves the wines&rsquo expression of their soil, climate, and varietal character. All wines except the Patelin de Tablas wines are produced entirely from grapes grown on our certified organic estate vineyard.

Homepage | Tablas Creek Vineyard

The Panoplie and our other limited-production blends can be purchased online through the Tablas Creek Wine Shop , or by visiting the Tablas Creek Vineyard winery. Many are available exclusively to members of the Tablas Creek Wine Club.

In addition to our blends, we often release small quantities of our limited-production Rhô ne varietal wines. These wines include classic Rhone varieties we make almost every year (including Roussanne , Grenache Blanc , Syrah , Grenache and Mourvè dre ), unusual Rhone varieties we make occasionally (including Picpoul Blanc , Counoise and Marsanne ) and non-Rhones we ve found work great in Paso Robles (including Vermentino , Antithesis Chardonnay , and Tannat ).

We make three different vin de paille -style wines. Our Vin de Paille is a blend of four white Rhone grapes: Roussanne, Grenache Blanc, Marsanne, and Viognier. Our 655% Roussanne Vin de Paille Quintessence is made from a single barrel of the most intense Roussanne. And our 655% Mourvè dre Vin de Paille Sacré rouge is, we think, the only wine of its kind made anywhere in the world.

While our three core blends are available in national distribution, many of our small-production wines, including the Panoplie , are available only direct from the winery: through our wine club , by ordering online or by visiting Tablas Creek Vineyard.

Our signature wines are the Esprit de Tablas (formerly Esprit de Beaucastel), based on Mourvè dre, and the Esprit de Tablas Blanc (formerly Esprit de Beaucastel Blanc), based on Roussanne. These wines are rich, balanced, and ageable, and should reward time in bottle to mature.