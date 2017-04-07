FREE School Bullies news Triangle the fire that changed america spark notes

Fire kills 145 at Triangle Shirtwaist factory

Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire - Facts & Summary

Something usually taught in school, the fire triangle (which is also known as the combustion triangle) is a simple model for understanding the chemical reaction which must occur to create a fire. It is composed of three elements – fuel, heat and oxygen – which must all be present for a fire to ignite. It also demonstrates the interdependence of these ingredients in creating and sustaining a fire and teaches us that removing any one of these elements would prevent or extinguish the fire.

The triangle of art represents the protected space outside the magic circle, into which spirits are compelled to appear in Solomonic ritual magic. Typically, the central circle is inscribed with the sigil (seal) of the spirit to be invoked. The usual form is of a triangle, circumscribed with various words of power, containing an inner, blackened circle. The purpose of the triangle is to contain the manifested entity. In some cases, the triangle is created as a physical object sometimes, the central circle is replaced with a black scrying mirror.

The upward pointing triangle is the alchemical symbol for fire. One of the four classical elements, fire has the properties of heat and dryness , and symbolizes the 8775 fiery 8776 emotions- love, hate, passion, compassion, empathy, anger, etc., as well as spiritual aspiration- those actions of intent which bring us closer to the divine. Fire is represented in numerous cultures as the triangle, symbolizing rising force.

The danger of fire in factories like the Triangle Shirtwaist was well-known, but high levels of corruption in both the garment industry and city government generally ensured that no useful precautions were taken to prevent fires. The Triangle Shirtwaist factory 8767 s owners were known to be particularly anti-worker in their policies and had played a critical role in breaking a large strike by workers the previous year.

The public fury over the fire and its scores of female victims proved a particularly strong rallying point for women's rights advocates. The garment workers' union and the Womens' Trade Union League both seized the moment to organize garment workers and push for collective bargaining rights.

